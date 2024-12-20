Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) CAO Mark Pellowski Sells 10,035 Shares

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $271,547.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 138,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,187.62. This represents a 6.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of Informatica stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $268,295.76.

Shares of NYSE INFA opened at $26.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Informatica Inc. has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.43, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.29.

Informatica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Informatica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Informatica during the third quarter worth $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Informatica by 3,288.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Informatica in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Informatica by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFA has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Informatica from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Informatica in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Informatica in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Informatica from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.27.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

