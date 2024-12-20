Innovex International (NYSE:INVX) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.60 and last traded at $12.97, with a volume of 56325 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on Innovex International from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $868.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.87.

In related news, CFO Kendal Reed bought 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,160.96. This represents a 2.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innovex International stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 162,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Innovex International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Innovex Downhole Solutions Inc designs, manufactures and installs mission-critical drilling & deployment, well construction, completion, production and fishing & intervention solutions to support upstream onshore and offshore activities. Innovex Downhole Solutions Inc, formerly known as Dril-Quip, is based in HOUSTON.

