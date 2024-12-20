Insider Buying: Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) Insider Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW – Get Free Report) insider Joel Fitzgibbon purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$25.80 ($16.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,796.00 ($16,122.50).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.91.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Brickworks’s previous Final dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.52%. Brickworks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.01%.

Brickworks Limited manufactures, sells, and distributes building products for the residential and commercial markets in Australia and North America. It operates through Building Products Australia, Building Products North America, Property, and Investments segments. The company's building products comprise clay bricks and pavers, cement, masonry blocks, retaining wall systems, concrete and terracotta roof tiles, timber battens, and façades systems.

