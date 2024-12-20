Insider Buying: Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U – Get Free Report) Director Brian Johnston Porter purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$22.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,104.00.

Fairfax India Price Performance

TSE FIH.U opened at C$15.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 4.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.76. Fairfax India Holdings Corp has a one year low of C$13.55 and a one year high of C$16.77.

Get Fairfax India alerts:

Fairfax India Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in investment activities in India. The company invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.