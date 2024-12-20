Insider Buying: Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U – Get Free Report) Director Brian Johnston Porter purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$22.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,104.00.
Fairfax India Price Performance
TSE FIH.U opened at C$15.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 4.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.76. Fairfax India Holdings Corp has a one year low of C$13.55 and a one year high of C$16.77.
Fairfax India Company Profile
