Insider Selling: Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Director Sells $364,170.00 in Stock

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) Director Susan L. Blount sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.56, for a total value of $364,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,878.16. This represents a 26.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Cavco Industries Stock Performance
Shares of CVCO stock opened at $442.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $467.14 and a 200-day moving average of $415.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.29. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $304.10 and a 52-week high of $544.08.
Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $507.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.10 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 14.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 18 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Cavco Industries from $422.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.
Cavco Industries
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.
