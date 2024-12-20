Insider Selling: Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Insider Sells 5,876 Shares of Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) insider Karen M. Anderson sold 5,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $99,950.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,640.25. This represents a 7.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.3 %

Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 21.52 and a current ratio of 21.52. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $18.97.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. Analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNTA. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centessa Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.