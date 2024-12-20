Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) EVP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $234,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,888,935.22. The trade was a 5.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $147.89 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The company has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 19.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.37.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Electronic Arts

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 43.3% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,390,418 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $193,727,000 after buying an additional 420,382 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 533,548 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $73,264,000 after acquiring an additional 364,044 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,548,261 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $215,725,000 after acquiring an additional 354,005 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 858,840 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $123,484,000 after acquiring an additional 319,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 8,503.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 318,085 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $45,626,000 after acquiring an additional 314,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.