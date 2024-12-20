Insider Selling: Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Insider Sells $1,146,000.00 in Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) insider Nick Lane sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $1,146,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,273.36. The trade was a 15.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Equitable Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $44.98 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.27 and a beta of 1.38.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Equitable had a positive return on equity of 76.47% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -88.07%.

Several research firms recently commented on EQH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Equitable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Equitable from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Equitable from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitable

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Equitable by 61.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in Equitable by 892.9% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equitable during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Equitable by 86.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 623.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

