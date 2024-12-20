Insider Selling: Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director Sells 520 Shares of Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.57, for a total value of $1,119,336.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,921.94. The trade was a 68.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

FICO stock traded down $6.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,044.89. The company had a trading volume of 208,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,404. The firm has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a PE ratio of 99.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,178.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,840.20. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $1,105.65 and a 12 month high of $2,402.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on FICO. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $2,040.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,022.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 900.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

