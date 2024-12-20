Insider Selling: GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CFO Sells 3,728 Shares of Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) CFO Kevin Feeley sold 3,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $286,124.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,350. This represents a 11.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

  • On Monday, December 9th, Kevin Feeley sold 1,137 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $86,832.69.
  • On Monday, December 2nd, Kevin Feeley sold 263 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.39, for a total value of $20,616.57.
  • On Thursday, November 21st, Kevin Feeley sold 12,019 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $886,521.44.
  • On Tuesday, October 29th, Kevin Feeley sold 274 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $18,248.40.

NASDAQ WGS opened at $75.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 2.03. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $89.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.96.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 31.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. GeneDx’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the second quarter worth $11,335,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in GeneDx during the 3rd quarter worth $16,731,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GeneDx by 8.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,030,000 after acquiring an additional 30,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of GeneDx by 18.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 314,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 48,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GeneDx by 193.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 205,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on GeneDx from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of GeneDx from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of GeneDx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

