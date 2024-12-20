Insider Selling: Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Insider Sells 1,091 Shares of Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) insider Ingrid Delaet sold 1,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $147,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,507 shares in the company, valued at $338,445. This represents a 30.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

NBIX stock opened at $134.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 0.34. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.95 and a 12 month high of $157.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.64.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Trading of Neurocrine Biosciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. State Street Corp boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,148,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,186,000 after acquiring an additional 539,936 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,468,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,790,000 after purchasing an additional 216,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,773,000 after purchasing an additional 39,610 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,959,000 after buying an additional 228,444 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 934,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,639,000 after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Neurocrine Biosciences

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.