Insider Selling: Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Director Sells $351,780.00 in Stock

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) Director Dana C. O’brien sold 2,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.89, for a total value of $351,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,726.89. This trade represents a 7.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $174.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.44. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.61 and a twelve month high of $203.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.29. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The business had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sterling Infrastructure

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 14.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 8.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 391.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.