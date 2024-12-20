Insider Selling: The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) CFO Sells 994 Shares of Stock

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $112,322.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,942. This trade represents a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 1.1 %

SJM opened at $108.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.92. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $134.62. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.45%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.56.

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1,329.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 212.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

