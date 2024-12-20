Insider Selling: The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) CFO Sells 994 Shares of Stock

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $112,322.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,942. This trade represents a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
J. M. Smucker Trading Down 1.1 %
SJM opened at $108.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.92. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $134.62. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.27.
J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.56.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1,329.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 212.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
