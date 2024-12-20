Intapp (INTA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA):

12/18/2024 – Intapp had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2024 – Intapp had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $63.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2024 – Intapp had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $55.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2024 – Intapp had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2024 – Intapp had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2024 – Intapp had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $46.00.

11/5/2024 – Intapp had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $46.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2024 – Intapp had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $48.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2024 – Intapp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $64.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.95 and its 200-day moving average is $46.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.79 and a beta of 0.74. Intapp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.36 and a 1-year high of $71.34.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $118.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.88 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Intapp news, CEO John T. Hall sold 44,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $2,609,733.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,093,692 shares in the company, valued at $302,055,935.60. This represents a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michele Murgel sold 1,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $62,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,635,100. This represents a 0.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 441,194 shares of company stock worth $26,470,383 in the last quarter. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Intapp during the third quarter worth $47,837,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,658,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,668,000 after buying an additional 411,434 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,492,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,392,000 after purchasing an additional 343,275 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Intapp by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 772,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,319,000 after purchasing an additional 301,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Intapp by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,930,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,316,000 after purchasing an additional 256,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

