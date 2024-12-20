Intapp (INTA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA):
- 12/18/2024 – Intapp had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/16/2024 – Intapp had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $63.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/13/2024 – Intapp had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $55.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/9/2024 – Intapp had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2024 – Intapp had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2024 – Intapp had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $46.00.
- 11/5/2024 – Intapp had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $46.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2024 – Intapp had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $48.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2024 – Intapp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $47.00.
Intapp Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $64.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.95 and its 200-day moving average is $46.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.79 and a beta of 0.74. Intapp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.36 and a 1-year high of $71.34.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $118.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.88 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Intapp
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Intapp during the third quarter worth $47,837,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,658,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,668,000 after buying an additional 411,434 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,492,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,392,000 after purchasing an additional 343,275 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Intapp by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 772,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,319,000 after purchasing an additional 301,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Intapp by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,930,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,316,000 after purchasing an additional 256,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Intapp
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Why Wall Street Sees Major Upside for PayPal Stock
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Cintas Shares Slide: A Prime Opportunity to Buy the Dip
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Tempus AI: A Potential Double-Bagger After Recent Pullback
Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.