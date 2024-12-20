Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,610,340 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 742% from the previous session’s volume of 309,960 shares.The stock last traded at $16.54 and had previously closed at $16.53.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.61.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0652 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
