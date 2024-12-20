Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,610,340 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 742% from the previous session’s volume of 309,960 shares.The stock last traded at $16.54 and had previously closed at $16.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.61.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0652 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.7% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,350,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,798,000 after acquiring an additional 916,839 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,589,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,897,000 after purchasing an additional 655,270 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tlwm now owns 1,468,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,891,000 after purchasing an additional 55,549 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,291,000 after purchasing an additional 251,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,403,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,791,000 after purchasing an additional 203,421 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.