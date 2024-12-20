Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.39%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.4% per year over the last three years. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 58.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.3%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Price Performance

Shares of IVR stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average of $8.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.89. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $9.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Invesco Mortgage Capital ( NYSE:IVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The company had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

