IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Now Covered by DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IONQ. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on IonQ from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on IonQ from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of IonQ from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IonQ has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

IonQ stock opened at $38.29 on Thursday. IonQ has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $44.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of -47.27 and a beta of 2.49.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 457.85% and a negative return on equity of 36.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IonQ will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 21,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $634,349.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 571,321 shares in the company, valued at $16,985,373.33. This represents a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $290,661.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 926,114 shares in the company, valued at $27,524,108.08. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,223 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,983. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the third quarter worth approximately $5,036,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of IonQ in the third quarter worth approximately $3,749,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the third quarter worth $1,865,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IonQ by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,420,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,640,000 after purchasing an additional 199,360 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IonQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,631,000. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

