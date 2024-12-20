iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 149,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $20,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Unionview LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $129.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.19. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $112.42 and a 12-month high of $144.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $1.3164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

