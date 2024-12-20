Itafos (CVE:IFOS) Trading Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Itafos Inc. (CVE:IFOS – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.71 and last traded at C$1.72. 16,079 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 29,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.73.

Itafos Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$328.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.75 and a beta of -0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67.

About Itafos

Itafos Inc operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer company. It operates through Conda, Arrais, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, ammonium polyphosphate, hydrofluorosilicic acid, direct application phosphate rock, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and sulfuric acid.

