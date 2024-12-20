J Heath Deneke Sells 1,000 Shares of Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC) Stock

Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC – Get Free Report) CEO J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $35,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,911.08. The trade was a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
J Heath Deneke also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 16th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $35,180.00.
- On Friday, December 13th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $35,950.00.
- On Wednesday, December 11th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $37,090.00.
- On Monday, December 9th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total transaction of $37,220.00.
- On Friday, December 6th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $37,780.00.
- On Wednesday, December 4th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $37,430.00.
- On Monday, December 2nd, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $37,800.00.
- On Friday, November 29th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $37,200.00.
- On Wednesday, November 27th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $36,850.00.
- On Monday, November 25th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total value of $37,160.00.
Summit Midstream Stock Performance
SMC stock opened at $34.54 on Friday. Summit Midstream Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $40.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.39.
About Summit Midstream
Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations.
