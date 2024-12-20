Jagtar Singh Chaudhry Sells 2,863 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,863 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total value of $573,516.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,569 shares in the company, valued at $71,828,542.08. The trade was a 0.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zscaler Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ZS opened at $183.21 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.45 and a 12 month high of $259.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.72 and its 200-day moving average is $187.55. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -732.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $197.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.84.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1,151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 9,542 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 7.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 221,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,495,000 after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 7.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 148,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,551 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 380,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,036,000 after purchasing an additional 37,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,287,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

