Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell Sells 470 Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.25, for a total transaction of $118,557.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,957,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,949,664. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

IES Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IESC opened at $213.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.70. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.26 and a 12-month high of $320.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised IES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IES

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IES by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 119,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,842,000 after purchasing an additional 74,438 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in IES by 79.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 155,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,026,000 after purchasing an additional 68,750 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IES during the second quarter worth $9,558,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of IES by 4.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,476,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,687,000 after buying an additional 65,145 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IES in the third quarter valued at $10,887,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

