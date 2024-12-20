John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 113,849 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 275% from the previous session’s volume of 30,365 shares.The stock last traded at $70.55 and had previously closed at $69.81.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.24 million, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JHML. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 15,881.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,421,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,589,000 after buying an additional 3,400,091 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 732,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,590,000 after acquiring an additional 46,946 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,817,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,289,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,709,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,674,000 after purchasing an additional 16,179 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

