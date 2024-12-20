John M. Fahey, Jr. Sells 7,000 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $82,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,347.04. This represents a 5.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIND opened at $12.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.68 million, a P/E ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 3.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $14.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1,139.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 60,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 55,968 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 51.3% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,325,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 449,098 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the second quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 49.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter valued at $556,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on LIND. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

