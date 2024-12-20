John P. Mullen Sells 1,350 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) President John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $230,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 180,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,804,540.78. This represents a 0.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of GWRE stock traded up $3.86 on Friday, hitting $175.92. The stock had a trading volume of 818,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,598. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $209.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 488.67, a PEG ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $231.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $123.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 24.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,426,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,918,000 after purchasing an additional 679,558 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 18,001.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,220,000 after buying an additional 256,702 shares during the period. Teca Partners LP acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,893,000. Linonia Partnership LP raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 2,395,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,329,000 after acquiring an additional 185,077 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth approximately $22,318,000.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

