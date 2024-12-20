JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 393,153 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 259,948 shares.The stock last traded at $45.83 and had previously closed at $45.83.

JPMorgan Income ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average of $45.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Income ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 75.4% in the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

