Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) to Issue $0.13 Dividend

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1311 per share on Wednesday, February 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.
Kesko Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of KKOYY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,059. Kesko Oyj has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.70.
Kesko Oyj Company Profile
