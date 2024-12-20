Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) to Issue $0.13 Dividend

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1311 per share on Wednesday, February 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Kesko Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of KKOYY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,059. Kesko Oyj has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.70.

Kesko Oyj Company Profile

Kesko Oyj engages in chain operations in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland. The company operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade divisions. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and B2B trade of groceries, and retail of home and specialty goods under the K-retailer brand; and operates store retail chains under the K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K grocery brand.

