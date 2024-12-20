Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight Rating

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $49.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $45.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on KRC. Scotiabank cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

NYSE KRC opened at $38.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average of $36.86. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $30.71 and a 1-year high of $43.78.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.60). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $289.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $507,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,921.08. This represents a 19.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the third quarter valued at $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1,322.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

