Kiran Kumar Choudary Sells 3,973 Shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $287,406.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,984,355.16. This represents a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $125,460.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 30,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $1,973,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $92,718.00.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $90,684.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 10,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total value of $503,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00.

On Thursday, November 14th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 10,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $444,800.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 2,670 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $120,336.90.

On Friday, November 8th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 7,330 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $330,143.20.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $77,670.00.

Shares of NYSE RBRK traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.98. 5,119,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,181. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.56. Rubrik, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $75.79.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Rubrik in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Rubrik in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubrik during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RBRK shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Rubrik from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Rubrik from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Rubrik from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rubrik has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

