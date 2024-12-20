Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning,RTT News reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Klaviyo from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Klaviyo from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Klaviyo in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Klaviyo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.69.

Klaviyo Stock Performance

NYSE KVYO opened at $42.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.99 and a beta of 0.97. Klaviyo has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $44.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.59.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $235.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. Klaviyo had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. Klaviyo’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Klaviyo will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Landon Edmond sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $1,382,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 236,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,177,621.76. This trade represents a 14.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $353,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 422,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,950,667.68. This trade represents a 2.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,650 shares of company stock worth $4,676,705 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Klaviyo

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Klaviyo by 1,202.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 45.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,827,000 after purchasing an additional 244,447 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Klaviyo during the third quarter worth about $1,126,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Klaviyo by 79.7% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 43,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 19,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Klaviyo by 608.9% in the third quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

Featured Stories

