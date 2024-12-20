Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.62 and last traded at $31.88, with a volume of 9052 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Singular Research upgraded shares of Koppers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Koppers Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $635.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.21 and a 200-day moving average of $37.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $554.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.80 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Koppers

In other Koppers news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $223,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,749.50. The trade was a 1.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Tritch sold 3,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $131,003.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,087.96. This represents a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,533 shares of company stock valued at $544,164 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koppers

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOP. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Koppers by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Koppers in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koppers during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Koppers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

Featured Articles

