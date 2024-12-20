KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 8,853,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 10,700,544 shares.The stock last traded at $2.17 and had previously closed at $2.24.

The company has a market cap of $662.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in KULR Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KULR Technology Group by 44.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 479,026 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 21.23% of the company’s stock.

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes.

