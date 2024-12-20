Lake Street Capital Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) Stock

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Lake Street Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Mama’s Creations from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Mama’s Creations Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAMA opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. Mama’s Creations has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $281.83 million, a PE ratio of 57.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Mama’s Creations had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mama’s Creations will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mama’s Creations

In related news, CEO Adam Laurance Michaels sold 65,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $488,963.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,989.20. This represents a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Mama’s Creations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Mama’s Creations by 23,422.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations during the third quarter worth $90,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mama’s Creations during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Mama’s Creations Company Profile

Mama's Creations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

