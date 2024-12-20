Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 755 ($9.44) to GBX 746 ($9.32) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of LAND stock opened at GBX 565.66 ($7.07) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1,315.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.44. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of GBX 556.50 ($6.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 729.40 ($9.12). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 606.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 628.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.63, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a GBX 9.40 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $9.20. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9,302.33%.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

