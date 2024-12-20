Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Announces Departure of Chief Medical Officer

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) recently disclosed in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that Jeff Humphrey, MD, will no longer serve as the Chief Medical Officer of the company. His last day of employment with Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is scheduled for January 3, 2025.

The departure of Dr. Humphrey was clarified in the filing to not be a result of any disagreement with the company, its Board, or management regarding its operations, clinical programs, policies, or practices. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. disclosed that a search is currently in progress to identify a suitable candidate for Dr. Humphrey’s replacement.

During this interim period, Brian Markison, CEO, and Paul Blanchfield, President, have taken on additional responsibilities in leading the research and development endeavors of the company.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. registered this disclosure as per Item 7.01 of Regulation FD (Fair Disclosure) with the SEC on December 19, 2024. The company, whose common stock trades on The Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “LNTH,” confirmed the departure of its Chief Medical Officer through this filing.

The company’s Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel, Daniel Niedzwiecki, signed off on the filing on behalf of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. on December 19, 2024.

