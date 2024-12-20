LayerZero (ZRO) Price Reaches $5.35 on Top Exchanges

LayerZero (ZRO) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 20th. One LayerZero token can now be purchased for about $5.35 or 0.00005626 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, LayerZero has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. LayerZero has a total market capitalization of $587.98 million and $368.32 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95,058.25 or 1.00047174 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94,454.99 or 0.99412249 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About LayerZero

LayerZero’s launch date was June 20th, 2024. LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_fndn. LayerZero’s official website is layerzero.foundation. The official message board for LayerZero is info.layerzero.foundation.

LayerZero Token Trading

LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LayerZero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LayerZero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LayerZero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

