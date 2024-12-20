LimeWire (LMWR) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $90.24 Million

LimeWire (LMWR) traded down 16.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 20th. One LimeWire token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, LimeWire has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. LimeWire has a market capitalization of $90.24 million and $14.68 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LimeWire

LimeWire was first traded on May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 309,389,226 tokens. The official message board for LimeWire is blog.limewire.com. LimeWire’s official website is limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire.

Buying and Selling LimeWire

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 309,389,226.61402555 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.32001033 USD and is down -8.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $13,708,991.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LimeWire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LimeWire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

