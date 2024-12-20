Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.
Limoneira has a payout ratio of 130.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Limoneira to earn $0.22 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 136.4%.
Limoneira Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of Limoneira stock opened at $25.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.03 and its 200 day moving average is $24.17. Limoneira has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $29.22. The firm has a market cap of $463.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Limoneira
Limoneira Company Profile
Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Limoneira
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Jabil’s Winning Streak Begins: Market Bottom Set, Future in Focus
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- High-Flying HEICO Eyes New Heights in 2025
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Beyond Reality: Investing in AR/VR Tech for Future Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.