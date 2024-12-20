Linda Llewelyn Sells 6,442 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) insider Linda Llewelyn sold 6,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total value of $50,762.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,771.76. The trade was a 6.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Linda Llewelyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 15th, Linda Llewelyn sold 1,324 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $10,803.84.

Health Catalyst Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $6.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.45. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 461.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HCAT shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.79.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

