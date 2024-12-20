LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LIVN. Mizuho dropped their target price on LivaNova from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $47.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.37. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $43.15 and a 52-week high of $64.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 113.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.70 and a 200-day moving average of $51.22.

In other news, Director Francesco Bianchi sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $63,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,546.78. This trade represents a 14.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 97.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in LivaNova by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,745,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in LivaNova by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 29.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,947,000 after acquiring an additional 53,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in LivaNova by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 183,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,039,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

