LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in LivaNova by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in LivaNova by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 183,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,039,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova Price Performance

LIVN stock opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 113.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.22. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $43.15 and a 12-month high of $64.47.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Francesco Bianchi sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $63,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,546.78. This represents a 14.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Baird R W upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LivaNova in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on LivaNova from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LivaNova

LivaNova Company Profile

(Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.