Lumia Price Hits $1.45 on Top Exchanges (LUMIA)

Lumia (LUMIA) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 20th. One Lumia token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.45 or 0.00001498 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Lumia has traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar. Lumia has a market capitalization of $130.03 million and $71.39 million worth of Lumia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Lumia alerts:

About Lumia

Lumia’s total supply is 238,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,417,324 tokens. Lumia’s official message board is blog.lumia.org. The official website for Lumia is lumia.org. Lumia’s official Twitter account is @buildonlumia.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumia (LUMIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lumia has a current supply of 238,888,888 with 89,417,324.97127739 in circulation. The last known price of Lumia is 1.51639945 USD and is down -4.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $75,652,414.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lumia.org/.”

