Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Manchester United Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manchester United

NYSE MANU opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.74. Manchester United has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MANU. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Manchester United by 24.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 614,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,950,000 after purchasing an additional 121,211 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 50.9% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,007,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,337 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC increased its stake in Manchester United by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 740,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after buying an additional 452,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Manchester United by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 377,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after buying an additional 36,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lancaster Investment Management purchased a new stake in Manchester United in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,094,000. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

