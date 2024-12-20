Marghanita Johnson Purchases 80,000 Shares of Alpha HPA Limited (ASX:A4N) Stock

Alpha HPA Limited (ASX:A4N – Get Free Report) insider Marghanita Johnson acquired 80,000 shares of Alpha HPA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.83 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$66,400.00 ($41,500.00).

Alpha HPA Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 13.95.

About Alpha HPA

Alpha HPA Limited operates as a specialty metals and technology company. It primarily explores for high purity alumina (HPA) deposits. The company holds interest in the HPA First project located in Gladstone, Queensland. It also offers aluminium products for use in electronics, optics, lighting, and lithium-ion battery sectors.

