Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Lowered to “Buy” Rating by StockNews.com

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Mastech Digital Price Performance

Shares of MHH stock opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $169.62 million, a P/E ratio of -76.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.72. Mastech Digital has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $16.00.

Institutional Trading of Mastech Digital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHH. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastech Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastech Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastech Digital by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mastech Digital by 15.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

