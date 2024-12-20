MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARD) Stock Price Down 5.4% – Here’s Why

MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.45 and last traded at $6.45. Approximately 4,871 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 245% from the average daily volume of 1,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.38.

About MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (CARD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Auto Industry index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the broader auto industry ecosystem. The index selects equities by market-cap and weights the resulting portfolio by liquidity.

