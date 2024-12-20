Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Trading Up 0.5% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $80.52 and last traded at $80.35. 1,600,939 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 6,234,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Daiwa America raised Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Medtronic Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.97. The firm has a market cap of $103.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 85.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. State Street Corp grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,731,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,509,155,000 after acquiring an additional 520,027 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,582,993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $772,727,000 after purchasing an additional 275,870 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 436.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,343,385 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $661,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975,110 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,120,554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $560,494,000 after buying an additional 515,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,391,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $575,460,000 after buying an additional 145,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

