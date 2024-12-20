Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Trading Down 0.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) were down 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $97.90 and last traded at $98.74. Approximately 3,605,402 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 9,312,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. HSBC raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.13.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $250.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.47 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 36.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IRON Financial LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the second quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 10,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

