Metal (MTL) Price Reaches $1.11 on Top Exchanges

Metal (MTL) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Metal has a total market cap of $86.95 million and $16.83 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00001145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metal has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96,403.76 or 0.99774009 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,045.16 or 0.99402875 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Metal

MTL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 78,588,897 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. The official website for Metal is metall2.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metal_l2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metal’s official message board is metall2.com/news.

Buying and Selling Metal

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal (MTL) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Metal Pay digital wallet and payment processing platform. It was created by Marshall Hayner and Glenn Marien to facilitate fast, feeless, and secure peer-to-peer transactions. MTL is used to pay for transaction fees and receive rewards, including up to 5% cashback on qualifying purchases.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

