Metars Genesis Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $322.19 Million (MRS)

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded down 15% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One Metars Genesis token can now be purchased for about $3.82 or 0.00004026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metars Genesis has a total market cap of $322.19 million and $5,417.07 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metars Genesis has traded 35.7% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metars Genesis Profile

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,235,303 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official website is metars.io/home. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis.

Metars Genesis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 84,235,303 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 3.9099785 USD and is down -23.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $3,425.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

